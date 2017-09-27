10 Things Successful People Do

Which is only half a title… The full title should read 10 Things That Successful People Do That I’m Sure 99% Of Us Just Don’t. But you know that seems a bit excessive.

So if you are wanting to become successful, you may want to start adding in these things to your morning routine. Yeah… I was hoping to get out of that early morning thing, but it looks like this is the key to success.

So here they are folks. 10 things that can habits of successful people:

Make your bed! Seriously, despite the fact that there have been studies linked to the fact that not making your bed may actually be better for your health. Apparently making the DECISION to make your bed starts a chain that leads to more decisions through out the day. Which will eventually lead to a successful life. Now here is the real question, will it help my husband and I decide to eat for dinner? Breakfast really is an important meal! This one I actually do! Applause for me! But for real, I don’t know how I would make it through the day if I didn’t feed my body after my workouts, and I’m not talking some milk and protein powder, I’m one of these eggs, bacon and fruit for breakfast people. Read! Read! Read! Not just anything, make sure you are keeping up to date on current events. Let’s face it despite the fact that most of us are getting really tired of new laws and reg coming out of DC it effects how everyone does business. If you want to be successful you have to be in the know. Get out of bed! I’m not talking about getting out of your bed after you have hit the snooze 10 times. I’m talking about early so you have time to do the things we’re talking about here. If you want to look at times successful people are getting up Disney CEO Bob Iger gets up at 4:30am. Indra Nooyi actually beats him to the worm, because she has often gotten out of bed at 4 am. Get in time with the fam! I love family time! And I want to get as much of it as often as I can, because for me it helps recharge my batteries and be the best me possible. So even if extra family time comes over breakfast get it in. You won’t regret it. Be Grateful! In a world that seems to be all about what you don’t have, be grateful for what you have. In fact make a list daily of things your grateful for in the am. This will help set the tone for your day and put you in a better frame of mind. Stack them high! There is a concept called habit stacking, in fact there is a really popular book called The Miracle Morning and it teaches that you need to spend you mornings engaging in S.A.V.E.R.S… Or Silence, Affirmations, Visualizations, Exercise, and Scribing… Which of course the earlier you get up the more you can get done. See how that works. Plan your attack! List or plan your day. Knowing what you have to accomplish with in the day will help you better organize your time. Maybe you might even get to find a 20 minute nap in there. Naps are okay right? Pet projects rock! We’ve all heard the success stories about how some successful person found their inspiration doing something that was totally unrelated to their job at the time. There is a reason for this, interests outside of work will help you gain a new creative view… Besides we all know that a lot of pet projects turned into a successful lifestyle for lots of people. Big tasks move to the front of the line! Lots of people think small victories along the way add up to a big victory down the road. highly successful people actually flip that idea upside down. Successful people think that you need to tackle your most difficult tasks first. Which I guess this might be why I’m not up there with the super successful, but there could be method to taking on a difficult task first. When you are fresh on a project you might be better equipped to deal with that task as opposed to later on.

So there you are 10 things you can do to help yourself become more successful… Let me know how 4am looks. Ha!