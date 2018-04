Now that is what you call a satisfied Customer.

A Seattle man dinning at the BOKA restaurant isn’t Chicago was so happy with his meal that he left a $2000 tip including $100 for every person working in the kitchen.

According to the restaurant a man named “Mike” and this five dinner companions were having dinner before seeing a show. After the meal, Mike tipped the waiter $300 and then walked into the kitchen to give everyone in the kitchen a tip