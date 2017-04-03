2017 ACM Winners

Jason Aldean accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year at THE 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS®, scheduled to air LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved



What a night for country music! Here are the winners and some of the sights from the Academy of Country Music Awards April 2nd.





New Male Vocalist of the Year

Jon Pardi

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Single Record of the Year

“H.O.L.Y.” — Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the Year

Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year

“May We All” — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

Song of the Year

“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year

Little Big Town

Album of the Year

The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

“Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now & Forever





Male Vocalist of the Year

Thomas Rhett





Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Your friends on your Lubbock Radio Group stations were told to choose who should win Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Female vocalist of the Year.

Well, you can see how they did. Bold = correct answers.

Entertainer of the Year Male Vocalist of the Year Female Vocalist of the Year

KLLL:

Jeff Scott: Luke Bryan Thomas Rhett Maren Morris

Megan Mac: Carrie Underwood Deirks Bently Miranda Lambert

Mudflap: Keith Urban Keith Urban Maren Morris

Kate Raines: Florida Georgia Line Chris Stapleton Maren Morris

Kris Mason: Keith Urban Chris Stapleton Maren Morris

Mix 100:

Jerri Cruz: Carrie Underwood Jason Aldean Miranda Lambert

Damon Scott: Dudes on vacation!

The Beat

Petey Pete: Carrie Underwood Thomas Rhett Carrie Underwood

Amy O: Luke Bryan Thomas Rhett Miranda Lambert *** Winner of the ACM Prediction contest ***

Rock 101

Sean Dillon: Luke Bryan Deirks Bently Maren Morris

Freedman: Carrie Underwood Chris Stapleton Miranda Lambert

Dave Fernandez: Luke Bryan Chris Stapleton Miranda Lambert

