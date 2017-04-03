2017 ACM Winners

Jason Aldean accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year at THE 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS®, scheduled to air LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved


What a night for country music! Here are the winners and some of the sights from the Academy of Country Music Awards April 2nd.



New Male Vocalist of the Year
Jon Pardi

New Female Vocalist of the Year
Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
Brothers Osborne

Single Record of the Year
“H.O.L.Y.” — Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the Year
Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year
“May We All” — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

Song of the Year
“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year
Little Big Town

Album of the Year
The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year
“Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now & Forever


Male Vocalist of the Year
Thomas Rhett


Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean

Your friends on your Lubbock Radio Group stations were told to choose who should win Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Female vocalist of the Year.
Well, you can see how they did. Bold = correct answers.

Entertainer of the Year   Male Vocalist of the Year   Female Vocalist of the Year

KLLL:

Jeff Scott:                  Luke Bryan                        Thomas Rhett        Maren Morris

Megan Mac:             Carrie Underwood          Deirks Bently          Miranda Lambert

Mudflap:                    Keith Urban                     Keith Urban            Maren Morris

Kate Raines:              Florida Georgia Line      Chris Stapleton       Maren Morris

Kris Mason:               Keith Urban                     Chris Stapleton       Maren Morris

Mix 100:

Jerri Cruz:                 Carrie Underwood           Jason Aldean          Miranda Lambert

Damon Scott:            Dudes on vacation!

The Beat

Petey Pete:               Carrie Underwood         Thomas Rhett        Carrie Underwood

Amy O:                      Luke Bryan                     Thomas Rhett         Miranda Lambert   *** Winner of the ACM Prediction contest ***

Rock 101

Sean Dillon:             Luke Bryan                    Deirks Bently           Maren Morris

Freedman:               Carrie Underwood       Chris Stapleton        Miranda Lambert

Dave Fernandez:    Luke Bryan                    Chris Stapleton        Miranda Lambert

