2017 ACM Winners

What a night for country music! Here are the winners and some of the sights from the Academy of Country Music Awards April 2nd.
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Jon Pardi
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Single Record of the Year
“H.O.L.Y.” — Florida Georgia Line
Songwriter of the Year
Lori McKenna
Vocal Event of the Year
“May We All” — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
Song of the Year
“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Vocal Group of the Year
Little Big Town
Album of the Year
The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year
“Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Male Vocalist of the Year
Thomas Rhett
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Your friends on your Lubbock Radio Group stations were told to choose who should win Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Female vocalist of the Year.
Well, you can see how they did. Bold = correct answers.
Entertainer of the Year Male Vocalist of the Year Female Vocalist of the Year
KLLL:
Jeff Scott: Luke Bryan Thomas Rhett Maren Morris
Megan Mac: Carrie Underwood Deirks Bently Miranda Lambert
Mudflap: Keith Urban Keith Urban Maren Morris
Kate Raines: Florida Georgia Line Chris Stapleton Maren Morris
Kris Mason: Keith Urban Chris Stapleton Maren Morris
Jerri Cruz: Carrie Underwood Jason Aldean Miranda Lambert
Damon Scott: Dudes on vacation!
Petey Pete: Carrie Underwood Thomas Rhett Carrie Underwood
Amy O: Luke Bryan Thomas Rhett Miranda Lambert *** Winner of the ACM Prediction contest ***
Sean Dillon: Luke Bryan Deirks Bently Maren Morris
Freedman: Carrie Underwood Chris Stapleton Miranda Lambert
Dave Fernandez: Luke Bryan Chris Stapleton Miranda Lambert
Photos Courtesy of CBS