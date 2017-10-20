2017 CMA Awards Nominees

The 2017, 51st Annual CMA Awards are next month in Nashville Tennessee. I always look forward to watching the big country music award shows. Always have.

As a kid I would sit in the floor and watch the CMA’s on our big, console Zenith Television, that was just simply placed on the floor in our living room. You remember the kind.

I was young when George Strait, Alan Jackson, Reba and Brooks and Dunn ruled the CMA, silver screen awards show, but I never really missed a show. I watched it every year growing up.

Of course, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will be hosting the show again this year. This will be their 10th time to host the show together. I’m good with them hosting again. They always do a great job.

Catch the CMA Awards on November 8th at 7:00 on ABC.

Some of the biggest names in country music will be performing. Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Chris Stapleton.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban



Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban.

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Miranda Lambert came out on top for the most nominations this year with 5. Including, Female Vocalist of the Year. She deserves every nomination she gets!

