2017 CMA Awards Nominees

The 2017, 51st Annual CMA Awards are next month in Nashville Tennessee. I always look forward to watching the big country music award shows. Always have.
As a kid I would sit in the floor and watch the CMA’s on our big, console Zenith Television, that was just simply placed on the floor in our living room. You remember the kind.
I was young when George Strait, Alan Jackson, Reba and Brooks and Dunn ruled the CMA, silver screen awards show, but I never really missed a show. I watched it every year growing up.
Of course, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will be hosting the show again this year. This will be their 10th time to host the show together. I’m good with them hosting again. They always do a great job.
Catch the CMA Awards on November 8th at 7:00 on ABC.
Some of the biggest names in country music will be performing. Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Chris Stapleton.
- Garth Brooks
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban.
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Reba McEntire
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
Miranda Lambert came out on top for the most nominations this year with 5. Including, Female Vocalist of the Year. She deserves every nomination she gets!
Follow me:
Facebook: Kris Mason
Twitter: KLLLKris
Instagram: krismason963
SSnap Chat: krisklll (Kris Mason)