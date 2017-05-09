2017 CMT Award Nominations

Here are the nominations for the 2017 CMT Awards :
Who do you think are going to win?
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brett Young – “In Case You Didn’t Know”
Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”
Kane Brown – “Used to Love You Sober”
Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”
Luke Combs – “Hurricane”
RaeLynn – “Love Triangle”
SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR
Brett Eldredge
Jake Owen
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Lauren Alaina
Thomas Rhett
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean – “Hicktown” (From CMT Concert of the Summer)
Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan – “Want to Want Me” (From CMT Crossroads)
John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker – “Pink Houses” (From CMT Crossroads)
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes” (From CMT Crossroads)
Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini – “You’re Still the One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like a Woman” (from CMT Artists of the Year)
Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett – Close (From CMT Crossroads)
COLLABORATION VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”
Chris Young feat. Vince Gill – “Sober Saturday Night”
Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King – “Different for Girls”
Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw – “May We All”
Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”
Kenny Chesney with P!nk – “Setting the World On Fire”