2018 Country Music Grammy Nominees
By Kris Mason
|
Nov 29, 2017 @ 3:41 PM

Midland nominated for a Grammy already??  I like it.  But, where’s Jon Pardi?  Where’s William Micheal Morgan?  Okay, okay.  I won’t complain.  Beggars can’t be choosers, right? I have wanted a vintage country sound to make it’s way back into radio and I got it with Midland.  They are nominated for a Grammy for God’s sake!  But, I need more.  Jon Pardi and William Micheal Morgan are just a couple of examples of artists that are doing this now.  Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert are also perfect examples.

I’m not saying that the country music industry needs turn it’s self upside down and become traditional.  I’m saying there should be a better balance of both!  The evolution of music is extremely important and the new music needs to stay.  I just think a good combination of all country music would be great.  I am not alone in this way of thinking and  I do believe the God’s of Music Row have heard us.  Here’s to all of the country artists nominated for a Grammy this year.

https://twitter.com/brothersosborne/status/935512194258755587

Let’s keep this “throwback country sound” alive and well in mainstream radio.

