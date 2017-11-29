2018 Country Music Grammy Nominees

Midland nominated for a Grammy already?? I like it. But, where’s Jon Pardi? Where’s William Micheal Morgan? Okay, okay. I won’t complain. Beggars can’t be choosers, right? I have wanted a vintage country sound to make it’s way back into radio and I got it with Midland. They are nominated for a Grammy for God’s sake! But, I need more. Jon Pardi and William Micheal Morgan are just a couple of examples of artists that are doing this now. Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert are also perfect examples.

I’m not saying that the country music industry needs turn it’s self upside down and become traditional. I’m saying there should be a better balance of both! The evolution of music is extremely important and the new music needs to stay. I just think a good combination of all country music would be great. I am not alone in this way of thinking and I do believe the God’s of Music Row have heard us. Here’s to all of the country artists nominated for a Grammy this year.

We’re speechless. Thank you to everyone who has supported us and our music. @RecordingAcad #Grammy2018 pic.twitter.com/lnj8Ke2EoH — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) November 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/brothersosborne/status/935512194258755587

2017 has been quite a journey and couldn’t be more appreciative to be recognized by the @RecordingAcad this morning not just once, but twice! 🤩 Huge shout out to everyone that played a role in this amazing moment. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pwoBQTx7El — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) November 28, 2017

Waking up this morning to the most incredible news. Feeling incredibly grateful. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mLaXJVqQSv — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) November 28, 2017

Let’s keep this “throwback country sound” alive and well in mainstream radio.

