30 Minutes of Avengers: Here’s What People Are Saying
By Kris Mason
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 1:07 PM

“Ah, we’re using our made up names!  I’m Spider-man!”  This movie looks awesome.  Try not to blast me Marvel Comic Comics fans but I never took much interest in the Avengers until this trailer.  Thank you Sean Dillon for the recommendation!

I have yet to see any Avenger movie but I know the basics.  It’s the best of the best good guys against best of the best bad guy(s).  Of course, the CGI in this movie looks crazy so I think I’m pretty excited to see this one.  Maybe I should catch up on the others first…

 

A few lucky movie insiders got a chance to see about 30 minutes of the new Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War – and by all accounts, it is meeting expectations.

And while 30 minutes isn’t even close to the actual run time, some are pointing out who they didn’t see:

It’s rumored that 76 different Marvel characters will be showing up in the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War will be in theaters April 27, 2018.

RELATED CONTENT

What’s The Secret To A Long Life? Zuckerberg No. 4 Texas Tech Baseball Edged Out In Battle At No. 25 DBU Red Raiders Close Dale McNamara Invitational in Third Place Texas Tech Baseball’s Martin Makes Midseason Golden Spikes Watch List Brian Burg Promoted to Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
Comments