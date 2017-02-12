2017 36 Hours of Miracles Auction Items

Auction Items

Garth Brooks Tickets with VIP parking – $200+ value

Opening Bid : $175

2 tickets to Garth Brooks sold out concert on Friday, March 31st at the United Supermarkets Arena at 7 PM. Package includes a VIP parking pass at the arena.

A Basketball signed by the entire 2017 TTU Men’s team and Coach Chris Beard

– $ value

Opening Bid : $180

Coach Chris Beard signed this basketball for the kids at University Medical Center and the team wanted to help so they signed it also…

Orthodontic Package from Blue Sky Orthodontics – $6,000 value

Opening Bid : $2,000



Dr. Derid Ure with Blue Sky Orthodontics in Lubbock, TX has donated an orthodontic package valued at $6,000. Orthodontic services must be performed at Blue Sky Orthodontics in Lubbock,TX.

Not transferable. Not eligible on past services.

A Private In-Home Wine Tasting Experience

for up to 15 PEOPLE! – $ value

Opening Bid : $200





Featuring Amazing Wines from the Award-Winning Boisset Family Estates Collection of Wineries in Napa, Sonoma, and France!

Raymond Vineyards

Wine Enthusiast Magazine 2012 American Winery of the Year

DeLoach Vineyards

2012 Winner Wine & Spirits Winery of the Year

Buena Vista Winery

California’s First Premium Winery, Established in 1857

JCB

A Collection of Rare Numbered-Edition Wines Selected by Jean-Charles Boisset

Whataburger for a year – $156 value

Opening Bid : $100

Win the ability to enjoy a Whataburger EVERY week for a year. It’s tasty and helps the kids at UMC!

Navajo Maheli designed necklace & bracelet – $575 value

Opening Bid : $200

Two beautiful pieces of Navajo Maheli designed necklace and bracelet. Each complement each other with stunning natural Navajo colors of purple, turquoise and auburn. Necklace has a 23” sterling silver chain.

Navajo Maheli designed necklace – $175 value

Opening Bid : $100

A beautiful Navajo designed necklace with stunning natural Navajo colors of silver, turquoise and auburn. Necklace comes on an 18”sterling silver chain.

Navajo Maheli link bracelet – $450 value

Opening Bid : $200

A beautiful Navajo designed link bracelet with the beautiful colors of turquoise, purple, white and sliver. Made of sterling silver.

Navajo Maheli Onyx Teardrop pendant – $250 value

Opening Bid : $100

A LDD Black Onyx teardrop pendant which hangs on a 23” sterling silver chain.

Navajo Maheli Necklace – $150 value

Opening Bid : $75

A beautiful Navajo necklace made with the stunning colors of black, silver and white. The necklace comes on a 19“sterling silver chain.

Navajo Maheli Pendant – $250 value

Opening Bid : $125

Navajo designed purple and silver pendant. Comes on a 17”sterling silver chain.

RULES:

All bids will be accepted until 5:45 P.M. Thursday KLLL Studios on February 16th during the KLLL City Bank 36 Hours of Miracles.

You may bid by calling 806-770-5437 once the 36 Hours of Miracles have begun or you may e-mail Auction@KLLL.com with the name of the item you are bidding on, your phone number and the bid that you are making.

All bidders will be attempted to be notified of any bid-offs.

KLLL / CMN is not responsible for any lost e-mails or the inability to get in touch with any bidder.