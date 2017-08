Join RMHC of The Southwest and Texas Tech Red Raider Football in helping to support critically ill children and their families.

Just log on to PledgeSackWin.com to make a pledge for Quarterback Sack.

Then, each time the Red Raider’s Defense sacks an opposing quarterback, your pledges will help sick or injured children and their families.

Every S.A.C.K. helps to Support And Comfort Kids!

It’s a fun way to make your donations count! So, Get in the Game! Pledge Today!