Where Is Your Child?

I am putting this out in the world for a couple of reason. One, parents do you know who is filling your child’s head with ideas? Two, is this what its come too?

I am by nature a writer. If you have read any thing I’ve written on here before you know that. It was one of those things that I have always been called too. Whether telling a fictional story or just relaying my experience, I like to write.

One thing that I have been noticing in great quantity lately is that we are a society of sound bites. No one listens to whole speeches. We wait till some one breaks it down into palatable parts and we either get really happy, or really mad about the snippets. If we get really happy, its because we assume that a plan will pan out the way that we assume it will. When in fact if you listen to the whole speech, that little quote you are so happy about is a very small step in a much larger process. If you get mad over this snippet, its for the same reason.

We have basically become a society who forgot how to read all the instructions all the way through. Hell, I’ll even admit it, I do it some times. Doing this job I take in lots of information daily. I skim when I read and I pull out the pieces to talk about, and sometimes I apply that to my daily life. Today… I almost made a bad decision in that extent.

I was scrolling through my news feed when I saw that there was a lot of outrage over this rapper xxxtentacion, who had just released his “Look At Me” video. Outrage over a music video? Why would that be? This video has the rapper, guiding a young African American boy and a young Caucasian boy to a noose in the middle of a blacked out room. He then places the noose over the young Caucasian boys head and then proceeds to hang him.

I was livid. Up until this point I had been accosted with other unsavory viewing items and the lyrics to go with it. The images that were being plastered across my screen were images of lynchings from the 50’s, brutal police shootings, and riots that had gone on over the last 30 years. While watching these things I was hearing things like “I enjoy the thrill of it” in reference to murder, cops corpses, “I can preach about murder because its the f****** life we livin’.” Then I was met with utter silence as this rapper walked these children up to a noose and hung a white child.

I wanted to scream. I wanted to rant, I wanted to lead the charge against every station, channel or website that had this video available.

There are some people sitting here going yes you should do this! We will stand behind you! This will not be tolerated!

My reasoning was that this imagery hit way to close to home. Back in the 1990’s in the little town of Anton, Texas, just out side of Lockney, Texas there was a death of a little boy who was my age at the time. He had hung himself in the attic of his home. What had happened is he and his brother were playing, he stood up on a box, fell… and ended up hanging himself. This kid went to school in Lockney. The first few years of my young life were spent in Lockney, once I had changed schools, this kid had moved into Lockney. This ACCIDENT shook that community. His family eventually had to move away, because well small community people talk. The heartbreak that this one kid caused in that tiny area, because of an accident… I can still feel it. Being a kid and not fully grasping the gravity of the situation is one thing, looking back as an adult, your viewpoint changes.

So watching this video, this brought back all those memories and I was mad, but I forced myself to keep watching. The end of the video was this rapper reading the Emmitt Hill story, he then talked about acting out on actions of murder is disgusting and that you don’t need to risk your child’s future because you are blinded by your own bigotry.

Okay, slight redemption, but in all honesty how many of you would have kept watching after you saw him hang a kid?

I almost didn’t.

So to anyone reading this here are some thoughts to reflect on. This guy had to hang a kid to get you to pay attention. Stop living off the sound bites. And lastly talk to your kids about this stuff.

I know I get overwhelmed as an adult, I can’t imagine being a kid and discussing this stuff with my peers. The world has been moved to violence over racism and believe it or not our kids are taking notes.

I’m going to just put this out there and leave it as…

Right now it is just a music video, filled with fake images that this kid got to walk away from, and that is what it took for now to open up the table for discussion…

When will we learn that images like this become the unsettling reality when we refuse to listen?

Everyone looks for blame, on this one, we all have to take a long look in the mirror. The only way anyway of this is going to get better is if we start discussions and actually listen so that we can reach a compromise.

Its that last word, that society has forgotten, compromise, and we are all suffering for it.

If you want to watch the video I discussed in its entirety you can view it here. Be warned there is language, and very graphic content.