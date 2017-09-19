Oh Hobby Lobby How Could You?

Today on this edition of stupid people on parade… I bring you the person who wants Hobby Lobby to remove their raw cotton decorations. Please feel the eye roll…

I’m not sure how many of you have seen this, but I saw this when I got home and you know, this one stung folks.

I will get to what a cotton plant means in my family in just a minute, but let’s just think about how stupid this offense is. I mean really?!? If you want to follow through on that boycott let’s think about all the things that cotton is used for shall we… in fact I will actually do you one better, let’s take a look at things that African American slaves toiled over in the fields.

If you truly want to honor this boycott, then that means you can no longer posses:

Cotton

Tobacco

Sugar

Rice

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Peanuts

Rye

Oats

Indigo

In fact slaves also tended to animals on many of these properties, so that means, no pork, beef, chicken, or their by products, this means bacon, eggs or milk. And if we’re being real honest let’s think about where most people on these farms got any type of fruit of vegetable, they grew it… so take those items off the list of things you can have.

Basically what I am saying here is if you are so offended by a cotton plant, you better be prepared to be cold, naked and hungry… well unless you are a fan of grass.

What I really can’t believe is this woman is from Texas. A state that has a whole lot of cotton in it. In fact Texas Tech just had the cotton game where we honored farmers in this industry, because everyone knows the work that goes into something that one good hail storm can wipe out.

Wreck 'em Tech! Celebrating Cotton💚 @ Texas Tech University Jones… https://t.co/NjzWiknbyL — Brianna Lair (@bripitaniello) September 17, 2017

Celebrate Cotton at Texas Tech game tonight! ❤️farmers! pic.twitter.com/EHSk8bNQSl — Susan foster (@susanrfoster) September 17, 2017

This woman that put this atrocity out there may reside in Texas, but she obviously doesn’t get it. I am a cotton farmers daughter, and I come from a long line of cotton farmers. We are proud of what we do, and last time I checked we didn’t have any slaves on our property… Yes we have hired hands, but we pay them, and they are free to leave when they want. No one is being kept against their will, nor is anyone being held from receiving an education. And last time I checked we haven’t picked cotton by hand in almost a century. And the creator of the cotton gin was a black man named Eli Whitney… I could be mistaken, but I kind of doubt it.

You see the reason this stung so bad is that in my house we are proud of our roots and where we came from. I am proud of the heritage that my family has, and cotton is a sign of resilience, just like the black eyed pea is around New Years.

Cotton got my family through the great depression, black eyed peas fed the people of the south during the Civil War. All of these things that people might be offended by are all symbols of strength, determination, and the indestructible pursuit of happiness that defines America.

So let’s just say, I will continue to shop at Hobby Lobby. In fact I am probably going to go buy one of those fake cotton plants. It is just about time for cotton harvest after all.

You can read the full story in the Houston Chronicle here.