The New Face of Patriots

This weekend is opening weekend for bow hunting, and I couldn’t be more ready for something. I know what your thinking… You’re a hunter, of course you’re ready to go out and hunt.

I hunt pretty much year round, because well, pigs.

No season, no limit… But the real reason I’m ready to go out this weekend is the quiet. I am looking forward to getting to sit in a tree stand and just being. No deadlines, no cause to fight for or against, no noise. It’s just me, my bow and hopefully the 10 point I’ve been scouting through the summer months.

While I have a tendency to get anxious about the future and what our country is being hurled towards and not by my hand, I’ve realized that I just can’t control somethings. So I have been trying to find solace in the things I can control.

I have my causes, and I do my part. Once things are out of my scope I usually let it go, but there are somethings that just kind of burrow in my heart and they sit there.

Before I tell you why as long as I can I will stand in respect for our flag, our country, the national anthem and I will recite the pledge of allegiance; I understand that people have a right to peacefully protest. I agree that there is a problem with police brutality in this world. But more than all of that I believe in the people that have fought for those freedoms. I appreciate that these players, are exercising their rights without violence, but I hate the time in which they are choosing to take this stand. Why are you choosing to take a moment that is meant to be reflective of all the things that my loved ones, and many others loved ones have fought and died for? You are distracting from a important moment and more importantly you are furthering a divide in this country.

With that this is why I will always stand…

I’m not one to air dirty laundry, but my paternal grandfather, my Grandon, was the youngest of 9 kids. He served in the military state side, but his brother was in the thick of it in World War II. My Uncle Joe was in Germany and he wasn’t just kind of in Germany, he was part of the first wave that went through and liberated the concentration camps. The mass graves, the ovens, the gas chambers, testing facilities, the train cars, all of it, he saw and experienced it first hand.

Photos that you might see in a history text book, my Uncle Joe saw first hand. The few pictures he was able to snap and get home I have seen and the thought of them to this day just shock me. These are photos that never made the textbooks, but they are just as grizzly and the fact that I was holding an actual photo of the carnage that so distinguishes World War II makes me hurt for my Uncle Joe and what he saw at such a young age.

Like many of his generation he didn’t talk about it. He didn’t brag about what he did, he just wished that he didn’t have to do it. Kill the kids that Germany armed and put out as soldiers, free people trying to stave off death. Any of it.

Grandon told me that Joe was never the same after that, and honestly how can you be?

My Uncle Joe received a battlefield promotion to Captain, a distinguished service cross, a silver star with two oak leaf clusters, a bronze star and numerous other honors.

My Uncle Harlin was on the shores of Normandy on D-Day. My Uncle Cecil was on Iwo Jima. Then there was my Uncle Wayne who served in the pacific theater.

I’ve had cousins serve recently, and my family historian and genealogist, my aunt Dorthy has traced our family all the way back to the American Revolution. To say that my family has fought for freedom is an understatement.

Here is the thing, these are not acts that I did, but I am so proud of the family members that did. As these family members passed, many from old age, I still cried when a folded flag was handed to my aunts. Yes a family member died, but the world was now short one more patriot.

Looking at it I think that is what really upsets me about this whole thing. It’s not a respect thing, its about a lack of patriotism. It all looks and feels self serving to me. You can protest all you want, but are you willing to strap on boots and go to war over it? Imagine what WWII would have looked like if Americans protested Hitlers actions, instead of going to war over them?

I’ve noticed that everyone’s convictions go about as far as their cellphone and posts on social media. Are your convictions so strong that you are willing to go to war over them?

I just have a hard time talking about oppressive statues and police brutality, when there are black slaves being traded like something out of the 1700 America’s in the Middle East currently. Don’t believe me? Google. It’s very real, and it’s a very much a problem that their government is ignoring.

You might be convicted to take a knee and that’s cool, as for me, I’m gonna stand and sing along. Because we are the land of the free because of the brave.