By Kris Mason
|
Oct 2, 2017 @ 12:52 PM

What is happening right now?  What has been happening for the last decade or more?  There is something much more complex happening here than people going on killing spree’s in the name of whatever they are claiming.

If you look back on other attacks like this, the family members of the gunman never say anything like “Oh, it doesn’t surprise me at all, he had problems.”  Never.  They are always shocked to hear that they would even do this.  Basically saying it is uncharacteristic of them to do something like this.  This particular shooters brother said “Where the hell did he get an automatic weapon?!”  He couldn’t believe it!  Some weird stuff happening and we as citizens need to figure it out.

I have never been much of a political man and never will be, but the things that are happening seem to be orchestrated much closer to home than I thought.

We love each and every one of you that had to experience this horrible tragedy.

 

To those that had something to do with this, we despise you.  You will get what is coming to you.  Whether in this life or the next.  Love and prayers to the victims and their families.

Related Content

Celebrities Remember Hugh Hefner
Throwback Thursday: Diamond Rio
Chase Bryant “Little Bit of You” OFFIC...
Ellen & Britney Spears at the Mall
Harambe Shaped Cheeto Sold For $100,00!
Hub City Grub
Comments