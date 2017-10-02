What is happening right now? What has been happening for the last decade or more? There is something much more complex happening here than people going on killing spree’s in the name of whatever they are claiming.

If you look back on other attacks like this, the family members of the gunman never say anything like “Oh, it doesn’t surprise me at all, he had problems.” Never. They are always shocked to hear that they would even do this. Basically saying it is uncharacteristic of them to do something like this. This particular shooters brother said “Where the hell did he get an automatic weapon?!” He couldn’t believe it! Some weird stuff happening and we as citizens need to figure it out.

I have never been much of a political man and never will be, but the things that are happening seem to be orchestrated much closer to home than I thought.

We love each and every one of you that had to experience this horrible tragedy.

5-hour-long line has formed outside a blood bank in Vegas as people wait to donate blood in wake of deadly shooting. https://t.co/7alni8DD8q pic.twitter.com/8Zeza37rZP — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 2, 2017

'ACT OF PURE EVIL': @POTUS spoke on the Las Vegas shooting massacre https://t.co/ieXMgyeiWE pic.twitter.com/MMlJmJQ5DG — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017

My heart is sick over the news in Las Vegas. Praying 4 everyone in the country community & everyone at the scene. — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) October 2, 2017

WATCH: Concertgoer live streams moment gunshots ring out during Jason Aldean's set at Las Vegas music festival https://t.co/czfMSEMkpu pic.twitter.com/PZQjZ7Jcs9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Dear Jesus, please touch everyone involved in this tragedy. Bring healing to the injured & comfort to the families who lost loved ones. Amen — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) October 2, 2017

P R A Y // F O R // V E G A S • My heart and prayers go out to everyone that has been affected by the tragic events that occurred in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/QKGy30JJnl — Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

More than a dozen rifles and handguns found in Vegas shooter’s room https://t.co/XeEa2AcpHP pic.twitter.com/L44Xojj4yF — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 2, 2017

To those that had something to do with this, we despise you. You will get what is coming to you. Whether in this life or the next. Love and prayers to the victims and their families.