Women Like Physically Fit Men
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 4, 2017 @ 3:40 PM

Hit the gym fella’s!  According to the eHarmony and the New York Post, there are certain things women look for when “shopping” for men on their dating site.  It’s kind of funny.  You know when your woman says..”No baby, I like your dad bod”?  According to this, she doesn’t mean that!  96% physically fit?!

These five words and phrases can actually improve guy’s chances on dating website’s:

 

  1. Physically fit – 96% greater response rate
  2. Perceptive – 51%
  3. Spontaneous – 45%
  4. Outgoing – 44%
  5. Optimistic – 39%

