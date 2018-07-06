4th On Broadway: All Access Pass with Sean Dillon
By Kris Mason
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 12:18 PM

The 4th on Broadway parade is always a lot of fun.  I am the type of person that likes to interact with people.  Even if they have no idea who I am.  Which is the case most of the time.  The most common question people ask me?  “Are you Mudflap?” Or…”Where’s Mudflap?”  Either way, I love people.  Most of them.  Not the ones who call me Mudflap. 😀

In this video, Sean Dillon takes you on a ride behind the scenes of the parade.  Ever wondered what Mudflap and I do while waiting for the parade to start?  Watch the video to find out.  Okay, we literally do nothing but sit there.

