The 52nd Super Bowl is this Sunday and in the stands will be 5 friends who will have attended each & every Super Bowl together through the years.

They Call themselves the “Super Bowl Five” And even though they have moved all over the country, they have found a way to gather at the site of the big game.

Back in 1967, they paid $10 for tickets to Super Bowl 1 compared to $3700 for this years game.

While they are getting older, they still plan to keep the steak alive as long as they can.