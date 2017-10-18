Have you ever seen the HBO series, “Westworld”? That is EXACTLY what this is. A way to travel back in time.

If you could jump back to any time period for one week, which time period would you go to? Good question, right? You can go to anytime period anywhere.

I struggle with answering this question. I like the 20’s through the 50’s simply for the music, dancing and suites. All of the men wore suites with slicked back hair or a fedora. I like the style of this span of 30 years more than anything. Fashion wasn’t so casual. Back then it was the norm to wear a suit. They were also more affordable then.

She seems cheerful.

There’s also Roman times. Just to have the experience of Roman times would be the experience of a life time to say the least. This is where sports, and sports betting really began. I just picture the movies like Gladiator and Troy with horse and carriage battles, Trojan’s and gladiator stadiums with a lot of rich, shady people around.

Perhaps you would want to go to the wild west era. Again, check out HBO’s “Westworld”, and see what I mean. This and Roman times might be scary, but remember, it’s only for one week. The wild west era makes me think of “waterin’ holes” (saloon’s), bank robberies, gun fights and tumble weeds. An era I would also be very interested in.

Hey, what about the 70’s?! I would probably never make it back. It would be disastrous. Hippies, huge festivals and free love. The 70’s were definitely a wild era in American history.

