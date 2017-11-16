Or Something Like That

I read a blog the other day and something really struck a chord with me. Have you ever had that happen? You read something that is so simplistic, but overwhelmingly life changing? I’ve had it happen on multiple occasions, this time however it effects my marriage, so here is my unsolicited advice.

I met my husband a little over 2 years ago, and he opened my life up to this whole new world of possibilities. I grew up in a hunting house, but I wasn’t all that into early mornings and schlepping in the cold West Texas wind, so I never got into it.

I met my husband and it is camo, dead things on the wall, some are there by my hand. It’s back roads, and country adventures, it is a life that I never would have imagined for myself, but something about it is comfortable and familiar, but new and exciting all at the same time.

So this blog that I referenced was a man writing and he talks about the power of women’s compliments. Which ladies let’s face it when we are feeling on point a good compliment from anyone is the cherry on top of your day. Especially if that compliment comes from our significant others. It makes us feel like we are still desired even after all the years of ups and downs, babies and anything else that life throws at you.

Heck, after a bad day all my husband has to do is hug me and tell me he loves me and suddenly all is right with the world.

In relationships it really can all boil down to the little things that you do or the little things you don’t do.

So this blogger was talking about how after the years the compliments from his wife seemed to be decreasing over the years and guess what ladies? It bothers men as much as it bothers us.

I’ve always gone out of my way to make sure I tell my husband thank you for the things he does around the house, like vacuum. I will do 10 other things to not vacuum, but he will do it and I love him for it. When he does the dishes… Not gonna lie that is super sexy! I have always thanked my husband, but to compliment him, I had never thought about it.

So since this thought provoking read I have decided to actively compliment my husband and will do so from here on out, because what do I have to lose. Complimenting my husband is really me just reinforcing the love I have for him.

So ladies go compliment your significant others for awhile, let’s just see what happens.