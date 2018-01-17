$6,000 Toilet Flushes With Voice Command
By Kris Mason
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 1:53 PM

The Numi toilet from Kohler is classified as an “intelligent toilet”.  It looks more like a trash can than a toilet.  This is the coolest thing in the toilet industry since the bidet.  That is correct.  Water shooting up a sensitive area was the last time a toilet was considered a modern marvel.  Thanks to the French.

This $6,000 toilet is not only voice activated, it also has a heated seat.  That alone is enough for me.  I hate sitting on a cold toilet seat.  It also has speakers with wireless streaming capability.  Just in case you plan on spending some serious time on the throne.  Also, it comes complete with a foot warmer and a nightlight!  Check out Mental Floss to read more on this ridiculous toilet that I will never be able to afford.

$6,000 is a lot of money.  If you have money to blow on a toilet, then get after it.  If not, stick to the Home Depot toilet.  It’ll get the job done.

I have to give Kelli D’Angelo some serious credit here.  She and I were talking about this blog and she said something that I didn’t even think of.  She said “what if someone hacks into your toilet?”  I died laughing just thinking of all of the things that could go wrong!

