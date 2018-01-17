$6,000 Toilet Flushes With Voice Command

The Numi toilet from Kohler is classified as an “intelligent toilet”. It looks more like a trash can than a toilet. This is the coolest thing in the toilet industry since the bidet. That is correct. Water shooting up a sensitive area was the last time a toilet was considered a modern marvel. Thanks to the French.

This $6,000 toilet is not only voice activated, it also has a heated seat. That alone is enough for me. I hate sitting on a cold toilet seat. It also has speakers with wireless streaming capability. Just in case you plan on spending some serious time on the throne. Also, it comes complete with a foot warmer and a nightlight! Check out Mental Floss to read more on this ridiculous toilet that I will never be able to afford.

$6,000 is a lot of money. If you have money to blow on a toilet, then get after it. If not, stick to the Home Depot toilet. It’ll get the job done.

I have to give Kelli D’Angelo some serious credit here. She and I were talking about this blog and she said something that I didn’t even think of. She said “what if someone hacks into your toilet?” I died laughing just thinking of all of the things that could go wrong!

