Food You Should Not Feed Your Dog

Well, my dog, Carl may be in trouble. Half of these things I have already fed him! Even if your dog or dogs are looking at you like the above picture, do not give in…stick with the dog food.
1. Alliums
- This is garlic or onions or any food seasoned with them.
2. Spoiled food
- If you wouldn’t eat it, don’t feed it to your dog. Seriously, Carl could be in trouble.
3. Fried foods
- According to certain studies, fatty foods like fried chicken are very toxic to dogs. Eating fried foods can cause pancreatic cancer.
4. Grapes
- What? Not sure I understand this one but okay. Apparently grapes can cause kidney failure?!
5. Macadamia nuts
- This is one thing I have yet to feed Carl, simply because I don’t have peanuts lying around. Can cause depression, fever, muscle weakness and vomiting.
6. Salty snacks
- Here we go again. Just this weekend I fed Carl a couple of handfuls of potato chips. Salty snacks can cause seizures and vomiting?! Good Lord.
7. Xylitol
- This is a low calorie sugar substitute that is often added to processed foods and other products like gum, breath mints and toothpaste. Although it might be hilarious to watch…DON’T FEED YOUR DOG GUM!