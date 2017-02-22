Food You Should Not Feed Your Dog

Well, my dog, Carl may be in trouble. Half of these things I have already fed him! Even if your dog or dogs are looking at you like the above picture, do not give in…stick with the dog food.

1. Alliums

This is garlic or onions or any food seasoned with them.

2. Spoiled food

If you wouldn’t eat it, don’t feed it to your dog. Seriously, Carl could be in trouble.

3. Fried foods

According to certain studies, fatty foods like fried chicken are very toxic to dogs. Eating fried foods can cause pancreatic cancer.

4. Grapes

What? Not sure I understand this one but okay. Apparently grapes can cause kidney failure?!