7 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Chris Stapleton

Ahhh the unsung heroes of today’s country music. The songwriters. There are many, but I’ll just name a few. Billy Joe Shaver, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Dean Dillon, Rodney Crowell, Shane Mcanally and so many more. These are the folks that write the songs that touch our hearts. I’d even throw Kacey Musgraves in this mix.

Chris Stapleton has been making a name for himself on the air waves for his ability to sing and play the guitar but he is also a very talented songwriter. Not only does he write most of his own songs, he writes hits for others as well. I watched one of his live performances in a small honky tonk somewhere in Nashville on You Tube a couple of weeks ago and he started by saying, “I wrote this song with a buddy of mine and it bought me a house, thanks Kenny Chesney!” Then came the chords of “Never Wanted Nothin’ More”. I had no idea he wrote that song! That made me wonder how many songs he had written for other artists. There are more but I figured seven was a good starting point. Some of these songs were not hits but were all picked up by big time artists in the industry.

Thomas Rhett-Crash and Burn

George Strait-Love’s Gonna Make it Alright

Kenny Chesney-Never Wanted Nothing More

Josh Turner-Your Man

Lee Ann Womack-There’s More Where That Came From

Sheryl Crow featuring Zac Brown Band-Homesick

Allison Krauss and Union Station-Miles to Go

Long live country music!

