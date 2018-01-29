Country Music Grammy Winners

Even though my boys in Midland did not win a Grammy, each winner this year is worthy of the prestigious award. The nominees are all deserving of the nomination as well. Although, I will say, I’m not sure how in the hell they think “Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt is worthy of a Grammy, but hey, it’s not for me to decide.

Best Country Song



“Better Man,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like A Back Road,” Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos,” Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) – WINNER

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man,” Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Losing You,” Alison Krauss

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris

“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Best Country Album



Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Breaker, Little Big Town

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:



“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum

“Better Man,” Little Big Town – WINNER

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

Best Americana Album



Southern Blood, Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb

Beast Epic, Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – WINNER

Brand New Day, The Mavericks

Best American Roots Performance “Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes – WINNER “Let My Mother Live,” Blind Boys of Alabama “Arkansas Farmboy,” Glen Campbell “Steer Your Way,” Leonard Cohen “I Never Cared for You,” Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song (Award to songwriters)



“Cumberland Gap,” David Rawlings (David Rawlings and Gillian Welch, songwriters)

“I Wish You Well,” The Mavericks (Raul Malo and Alan Miller, songwriters)

“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (Jason Isbell, songwriter) – WINNER

“It Ain’t Over Yet,” Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash and John Paul White (Rodney Crowell, songwriter)

“My Only True Friend,” Gregg Allman (Gregg Allman and Scott Sharrard)

Best Bluegrass Album



Fiddler’s Dream, Michael Cleveland

Laws of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters – WINNER (TIE)

Original, Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny

All the Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live], Rhonda Vincent and the Rage – WINNER (TIE)

Best Folk Album



Mental Illness, Aimee Mann – WINNER

Semper Femina, Laura Marling

The Queen of Hearts, Offa Rex

You Don’t Own Me Anymore, The Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple, Yusuf/Cat Stevens