Country Music Grammy Winners

Even though my boys in Midland did not win a Grammy, each winner this year is worthy of the prestigious award. The nominees are all deserving of the nomination as well. Although, I will say, I’m not sure how in the hell they think “Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt is worthy of a Grammy, but hey, it’s not for me to decide.
Best Country Song
“Better Man,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
“Body Like A Back Road,” Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
“Broken Halos,” Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) – WINNER
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
“Tin Man,” Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Losing You,” Alison Krauss
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris
“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum
“Better Man,” Little Big Town – WINNER
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood, Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb
Beast Epic, Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – WINNER
Brand New Day, The Mavericks
Best American Roots Song (Award to songwriters)
“Cumberland Gap,” David Rawlings (David Rawlings and Gillian Welch, songwriters)
“I Wish You Well,” The Mavericks (Raul Malo and Alan Miller, songwriters)
“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (Jason Isbell, songwriter) – WINNER
“It Ain’t Over Yet,” Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash and John Paul White (Rodney Crowell, songwriter)
“My Only True Friend,” Gregg Allman (Gregg Allman and Scott Sharrard)
Best Bluegrass Album
Fiddler’s Dream, Michael Cleveland
Laws of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters – WINNER (TIE)
Original, Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny
All the Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live], Rhonda Vincent and the Rage – WINNER (TIE)
Best Folk Album
Mental Illness, Aimee Mann – WINNER
Semper Femina, Laura Marling
The Queen of Hearts, Offa Rex
You Don’t Own Me Anymore, The Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple, Yusuf/Cat Stevens