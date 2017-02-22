Academy of Country Music Awards aka the ACM’s

Florida Georgia Line receives 5 nominations for the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS will be broadcast LIVE from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00am live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Trae Patton/CBS ÃÂ¨ÃÂ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

April 2nd, Las Vegas will come alive with the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

At the bottom I will go over who I think/hope will win each award.

Here are the nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean





Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris

* four nominees only

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Black – Dierks Bentley

Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

HERO – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Ripcord – Keith Urban

Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells

Record Label: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban

Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw

Record Label: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records

My Church – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)

Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Songwriter: Lori McKenna

Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)

Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde

Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)

Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove

Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group,

Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Director: Tim Mattia

Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Director: Joseph Kahn

Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Kristin Barlowe

Producer: Michelle Abnet

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: MCA Nashville

May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney

Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville

Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records

IMPORTANT NOTE: Awards counts for artists reflect categories in which they have been recognized as individuals or as part of their duo or group. In some cases, an artist may receive more than one nomination which factors into their official count. For example, Keith Urban received two nominations in the Album of the Year category—one each as artist and producer—because that category recognizes both.

Award recipients in each category are noted above parenthetically in the Album of the Year, Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year.

News about the Nominations:

Nominations were announced today for the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, Country Music’s Party of the Year®, honoring country music’s superstars and hottest emerging talent. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to host for the second consecutive year. The ACM Awards® are produced for television by dick clark productions and will be broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ten-time ACM Award winners and multi-platinum trio Lady Antebellum announced the nominees in five categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year live today on CBS THIS MORNING. “Entertainment Tonight” hosts Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier announced additional nominees on ETonline.com.

Keith Urban leads with seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh for Entertainer of the Year and 10th nod for Male Vocalist of the Year. Urban is nominated twice, as both artist and producer, in the Album of the Year category for Ripcord. He received an additional two nominations, for both artist and producer, in the Single Record of the Year category for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which is also nominated in the Song of the Year category.

Seven-time Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert received six nominations and is once again nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category. Lambert received her fifth nomination in the Album of the Year category for The Weight of These Wings. Lambert’s “Vice” received nods in the Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year categories. Also, she received two nominations for “Vice” in the Song of the Year category, as both artist and songwriter.

Maren Morris excites:

First-time ACM nominee Maren Morris earned six nominations in four different categories. Morris received nominations in both Female Vocalist of the Year and New Female Vocalist of the Year categories. She is also nominated twice for Album of the Year, as both producer and artist, on HERO. Morris is twice nominated as both artist and producer in Single Record of the Year for “My Church.” Earlier this week, she won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance.

Reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Florida Georgia Line leads group nominations with five nods, including their fifth nomination in the Vocal Duo of the Year category. Florida Georgia Line is also nominated for the second time in the Entertainer of the Year category. They received their second nomination in the Album of the Year category for Dig Your Roots. Also, they received nods for Single Record of the Year for “H.O.L.Y.” and for Vocal Event of the Year for “May We All” with Tim McGraw.

Sixteen-time ACM Award winner Tim McGraw received five nominations in four categories. He earned two nominations in the Single Record of the Year category, as both artist and producer, on “Humble And Kind.” Also, McGraw is nominated in the Song of the Year and Video of the Year categories for “Humble And Kind.” In addition, he earned his thirteenth nod in the Vocal Event of the Year category for “May We All” with Florida Georgia Line.

ACM co-host rakes in nominations:

ACM Awards co-host Dierks Bentley received three nominations, including his fourth nomination in the Male Vocalist of the Year category. Also, Bentley received his third nod in the Album of the Year category for Black, and his second nod in the Vocal Event of the Year category for “Different For Girls,” featuring Elle King.

Thomas Rhett earned three nominations, including his first in the Male Vocalist of the Year category. Also, Rhett received two nominations as artist and songwriter in the Song of the Year category for “Die A Happy Man.” The song won Rhett an ACM Award last year in the Single Record of the Year category.

Reigning ACM Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton is nominated in three categories. Once again, Stapleton is nominated in both the Male Vocalist of the Year category, and the Song of the Year category with “Tennessee Whiskey.” Also, Stapleton received a nod in the Video of the Year category for “Fire Away.”

Okay, that is a lot of info to take in but I want to let you know, just for the hell of it, who I think/hope will win each award:

Entertainer of the Year: It’s hard for me to believe that Florida Georgia Line is in this category but they are. There’s no way they will win it. They are good, but not that good. My pick is Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year: It’s a toss up between Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton, but if I had to chose I would say my pick is Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris

Vocal Duo: It will probably be Florida Georgia Line

Vocal Group: This is a tough one with Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Old Dominion all nominated. I will have to say I want old Dominion to win but my pick is Lady Antebellum

New Male Vocalist: Chris Janson

New Female Vocalist: If she wins nothing else, she will definitely win this. Mark my words! My pick is Maren Morris.

New Vocal Duo or Group: A Thousand Horses

Album of the Year: Either Keith Urban’s Ripcord or Maren Morris, Hero. But my pick is Maren Morris: Hero

I don’t want to go any further simply because I am lazy. But you get the idea. If you ask me Maren Morris should win everything. Thanks to Sean Dillon who did most of the work on this blog. Actually all of the work. It’s almost ACM time again!

