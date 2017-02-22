Academy of Country Music Awards aka the ACM’s

April 2nd, Las Vegas will come alive with the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.
At the bottom I will go over who I think/hope will win each award.
Here are the nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
-
Jason Aldean
-
Luke Bryan
-
Florida Georgia Line
-
Carrie Underwood
-
Keith Urban
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
-
Jason Aldean
-
Dierks Bentley
-
Thomas Rhett
-
Chris Stapleton
-
Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
-
Kelsea Ballerini
-
Miranda Lambert
-
Maren Morris
-
Kacey Musgraves
-
Carrie Underwood
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
-
Big & Rich
-
Brothers Osborne
-
Dan + Shay
-
Florida Georgia Line
-
Maddie & Tae
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
-
Eli Young Band
-
Lady Antebellum
-
Little Big Town
-
Old Dominion
-
Rascal Flatts
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
-
Kane Brown
-
Chris Janson
-
Chris Lane
-
Jon Pardi
-
Brett Young
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
-
Lauren Alaina
-
Cam
-
Brandy Clark
-
Maren Morris
* four nominees only
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
-
A Thousand Horses
-
Brothers Osborne
-
Dan + Shay
-
LOCASH
-
Maddie & Tae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
-
Black – Dierks Bentley
Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
-
Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
-
HERO – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
-
Ripcord – Keith Urban
Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells
Record Label: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
-
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
-
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban
Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
-
H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
-
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw
Record Label: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records
-
My Church – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
-
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
-
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)
-
Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)
-
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Songwriter: Lori McKenna
Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)
-
Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde
Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)
-
Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove
Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)
-
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group,
Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
-
Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
Director: Tim Mattia
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
-
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Director: Joseph Kahn
Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside
-
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
-
Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Kristin Barlowe
Producer: Michelle Abnet
-
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
-
Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
-
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: MCA Nashville
-
May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
-
Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney
Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville
-
Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records
IMPORTANT NOTE: Awards counts for artists reflect categories in which they have been recognized as individuals or as part of their duo or group. In some cases, an artist may receive more than one nomination which factors into their official count. For example, Keith Urban received two nominations in the Album of the Year category—one each as artist and producer—because that category recognizes both.
Award recipients in each category are noted above parenthetically in the Album of the Year, Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year.
News about the Nominations:
Nominations were announced today for the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, Country Music’s Party of the Year®, honoring country music’s superstars and hottest emerging talent. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to host for the second consecutive year. The ACM Awards® are produced for television by dick clark productions and will be broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Ten-time ACM Award winners and multi-platinum trio Lady Antebellum announced the nominees in five categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year live today on CBS THIS MORNING. “Entertainment Tonight” hosts Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier announced additional nominees on ETonline.com.
Keith Urban leads with seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh for Entertainer of the Year and 10th nod for Male Vocalist of the Year. Urban is nominated twice, as both artist and producer, in the Album of the Year category for Ripcord. He received an additional two nominations, for both artist and producer, in the Single Record of the Year category for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which is also nominated in the Song of the Year category.
Seven-time Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert received six nominations and is once again nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category. Lambert received her fifth nomination in the Album of the Year category for The Weight of These Wings. Lambert’s “Vice” received nods in the Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year categories. Also, she received two nominations for “Vice” in the Song of the Year category, as both artist and songwriter.
Maren Morris excites:
First-time ACM nominee Maren Morris earned six nominations in four different categories. Morris received nominations in both Female Vocalist of the Year and New Female Vocalist of the Year categories. She is also nominated twice for Album of the Year, as both producer and artist, on HERO. Morris is twice nominated as both artist and producer in Single Record of the Year for “My Church.” Earlier this week, she won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance.
Reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Florida Georgia Line leads group nominations with five nods, including their fifth nomination in the Vocal Duo of the Year category. Florida Georgia Line is also nominated for the second time in the Entertainer of the Year category. They received their second nomination in the Album of the Year category for Dig Your Roots. Also, they received nods for Single Record of the Year for “H.O.L.Y.” and for Vocal Event of the Year for “May We All” with Tim McGraw.
Sixteen-time ACM Award winner Tim McGraw received five nominations in four categories. He earned two nominations in the Single Record of the Year category, as both artist and producer, on “Humble And Kind.” Also, McGraw is nominated in the Song of the Year and Video of the Year categories for “Humble And Kind.” In addition, he earned his thirteenth nod in the Vocal Event of the Year category for “May We All” with Florida Georgia Line.
ACM co-host rakes in nominations:
ACM Awards co-host Dierks Bentley received three nominations, including his fourth nomination in the Male Vocalist of the Year category. Also, Bentley received his third nod in the Album of the Year category for Black, and his second nod in the Vocal Event of the Year category for “Different For Girls,” featuring Elle King.
Thomas Rhett earned three nominations, including his first in the Male Vocalist of the Year category. Also, Rhett received two nominations as artist and songwriter in the Song of the Year category for “Die A Happy Man.” The song won Rhett an ACM Award last year in the Single Record of the Year category.
Reigning ACM Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton is nominated in three categories. Once again, Stapleton is nominated in both the Male Vocalist of the Year category, and the Song of the Year category with “Tennessee Whiskey.” Also, Stapleton received a nod in the Video of the Year category for “Fire Away.”
Okay, that is a lot of info to take in but I want to let you know, just for the hell of it, who I think/hope will win each award:
Entertainer of the Year: It’s hard for me to believe that Florida Georgia Line is in this category but they are. There’s no way they will win it. They are good, but not that good. My pick is Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year: It’s a toss up between Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton, but if I had to chose I would say my pick is Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris
Vocal Duo: It will probably be Florida Georgia Line
Vocal Group: This is a tough one with Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Old Dominion all nominated. I will have to say I want old Dominion to win but my pick is Lady Antebellum
New Male Vocalist: Chris Janson
New Female Vocalist: If she wins nothing else, she will definitely win this. Mark my words! My pick is Maren Morris.
New Vocal Duo or Group: A Thousand Horses
Album of the Year: Either Keith Urban’s Ripcord or Maren Morris, Hero. But my pick is Maren Morris: Hero
I don’t want to go any further simply because I am lazy. But you get the idea. If you ask me Maren Morris should win everything. Thanks to Sean Dillon who did most of the work on this blog. Actually all of the work. It’s almost ACM time again!
