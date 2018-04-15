2018 ACM Winners

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards were on last night. If you missed some of the winners here is who won what:
Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean
Male Vocalist of theYear: Chris Stapleton
Femail Vocalist of the Year: Maranda Lambert
Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominon
New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alanina
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Midland
Vocal Event of the Year: Keith Urban Carrie Underwood
Album of the Year: From A Room: Vol 1 Chris Stapleton
Single Record of the Year: Sam Hunt
Song of the Year: “Tin Man” Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins