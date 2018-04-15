2018 ACM Winners
By mudflap
|
Apr 15, 2018 @ 9:02 PM

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards were on last night.  If you missed some of the winners here is who won what:

Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean

Male Vocalist of theYear: Chris Stapleton

Femail Vocalist of the Year: Maranda Lambert

Vocal Duo of the Year:  Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominon

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alanina

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year:  Midland

Vocal Event of the Year: Keith Urban Carrie Underwood

Album of the Year: From A Room: Vol 1 Chris Stapleton

Single Record of the Year: Sam Hunt

Song of the Year: “Tin Man” Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins

