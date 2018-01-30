Adele Shows Dolly Love

Last week we asked the question, “if you could read anyone’s mind, who would you chose?”. I decided no one except maybe a child or animal. But, after seeing this example of Adele (probably one of the most talented people on earth, albeit cockney-potty mouthed) showing her admiration, respect and love for Dolly Parton, I thought of another question. Truly, Adele and Dolly have a mutual admiration society and both say they would love to sing a duet. ARE YOU KIDDING? When? Where? Can you imagine Adele and Dolly in a duet?!?!! Sign me up to watch them live. Sign me up to listen to duet over and over and over and, you get the idea…..IF it ever happens. We’ll keep you “abreast”. Meanwhile, if you could customize your own dream duo, who would it be? SINGING duo please…Prince Harry and Meghan don’t count in this particular question. Maybe we’ll find something for them later on.

Meanwhile, in our dream duet question, should we allow singers who are no longer with us? Hmmmm….YES, let’s! After all, remember the “Unforgettable” duet of Nat King and Natalie Cole. Also, “Baby it’s Cold Outside” with Dean Martin and Martina McBride. So feel free to dream and pair the most talented of the talented singers, whether they are alive….or…otherwise. Mixing and matching is also accepted.