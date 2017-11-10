Aggies Charging $475,000 For Hotel Rooms On Game Day Pile with american hundred dollar bills isolated on white background

Texas A&M University is in the process of constructing a hotel across from the 4th largest stadium in the nation, Kyle Field. Max capacity, 100,00! They are indeed charging $475,000 these rooms that are directly across from the legendary stadium. But here’s the crazy part. The college is holding auctions and lotteries for the right to reserve rooms on any day for the next 10 years.. This is where the figure of $475k comes in. Insert generic photo making it appear that I did more work than I actually did. If I were a baller, as these folks appear to be, this could be fun. In a cash war with another filthy rich person, fighting for the room with the best view of the game. That is, if the hotel is designed to where occupants can actually watch the game from the room. The Roof here in Lubbock is a perfect example. They have an excellent view of the game on game day.

Insert generic photo number 2 that fills blank space. Typical human move. See a blank space, fill it with a lamp, or a chair that no one sits in. In this case, it’s a picture.

There’s a lot of money being tossed around over in college station. I just have one question. What’s REALLY goin’ on in Aggie land? There comes that conspiracy theorists side.

