Tommy Tubberville Commentating Tech and Houston Game

This could be nice and akward. Yes! Tommy Tubberville will be commentating the Texas Tech and Houston game Saturday.

There are a lot of people that are upset about this and I’m not sure I understand why. I do not know the guy, but Tubberville is a professional. Therefore, I don’t think he will say anything “out of line”. Sure, he didn’t exactly leave Lubbock in good standing. He also made some comments about Lubbock comparing the landscape to Iraq. Which is a fair comparison 😀

Catch the game Saturday, September 23rd on ESPN2 and ABC at 11 am.

Catch the game Saturday, September 23rd on ESPN2 and ABC at 11 am.

