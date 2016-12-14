Alan Thicke, actor and NHL fanatic, dies playing hockey with son

09/20/2014 - Alan Thicke - Holly Robinson Peete's "Gratefully 50" Birthday Bash at Private Estate in Malibu on September 20, 2014 - Private Estate - Malibu, CA, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Koi Sojer / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

Alan Thicke, an actor best remembered for his portrayal of a father on “Growing Pains,” died on Tuesday. He was 69.

He died of a heart attack, while playing hockey.