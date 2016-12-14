09/20/2014 - Alan Thicke - Holly Robinson Peete's "Gratefully 50" Birthday Bash at Private Estate in Malibu on September 20, 2014 - Private Estate - Malibu, CA, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Koi Sojer / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

Alan Thicke, actor and NHL fanatic, dies playing hockey with son

Alan Thicke, an actor best remembered for his portrayal of a father on “Growing Pains,” died on Tuesday. He was 69.

He died of a heart attack, while playing hockey.

Related Content

You can help LCU volleyball player Malori Maddox
Monkey Cannot Own Copyright To Viral Selfie, Says ...
Secret Santa Buys Out Lot of Xmas Trees for Those ...
Hear high pitched noise keeping residents up all n...
A Bachelor Recap Of Olivia’s Dance
A Volcano that smiles at you
  • Comments

    Comments