Alexa STOP Laughing!

For several days now Twitter and Reddit have been bombarded with reports of Alexa just inadvertently laughing. And sometimes without any prompt. One guy said he was asleep when Alexa started cackling at him in the middle of the night. Some say the laughter is creepy and evil sounding…others say it’s pleasant…and there are some reports of Alexa randomly listing cemetary locations nearby. Amazon thinks it has a fix, and here it is:

In rare circumstances, Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase “Alexa, laugh.” We are changing that phrase to be “Alexa, can you laugh?” which is less likely to have false positives, and we are disabling the short utterance “Alexa, laugh.” We are also changing Alexa’s response from simply laughter to “Sure, I can laugh” followed by laughter.

BUT PEOPLE ARE REPORTING THAT ALEXA IS LAUGHING UNPROMTED! That is just creepy! And who’s REALLY laughing in this little game that seems to be giving people the willies?