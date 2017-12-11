Allen, Coutee Garner Associated Press All-Big 12 Honors

Dakota Allen and Keke Coutee were both named to the All-Big 12 second team Friday by the AP

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior linebacker Dakota Allen and junior wide receiver Keke Coutee earned their third postseason award each Friday as the duo was named to the All-Big 12 second team by the Associated Press.

Allen and Coutee were both recognized earlier this week on the All-Big 12 team compiled by Pro Football Focus, which takes into account on-field performance grades into its awards. The pair was also voted to the All-Big 12 second team by the conference coaches just a week ago.

Allen, a native of Humble, Texas, has sparked the Red Raiders since his return this season as he leads Tech with 93 tackles heading into the Birmingham Bowl, including six that have resulted in a loss. Allen has contributed to Tech’s staggering improvement in takeaways as he has a pair of interceptions to go along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

In addition, Allen has also recorded a pair of sacks and four pass breakups for a Tech defense that finished the regular season by holding three-straight Big 12 opponents to under 30 points for the first time since 2009. Allen’s 93 tackles are six more than his total from his 2015 redshirt freshman season where he ranked second on the team.

Coutee, meanwhile, has been among the top receivers in the country this season as he ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 with 1,242 receiving yards. He is averaging 103.5 yards per game through the air – the seventh-highest clip in the country – to go along with nine receiving touchdowns for a Tech offense that once again ranks among the nation’s leaders.

Coutee, a native of Lufkin, Texas, capped the regular season with one of his best performances of the year as he caught nine passes for 168 yards in the come-from-behind victory over Texas. It marked Coutee’s fourth game of 150 or more receiving yards this season, which leads all Big 12 players.

The Red Raiders are roughly two weeks from their first-ever appearance in the Birmingham Bowl, which is slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff Dec. 23 against USF. Television coverage from Legion Field in Birmingham will be provided nationally by ESPN.

Matt Dowdy

