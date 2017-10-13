AMA’s: Country Music Nominees
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 1:38 PM

Keith Urban takes the crown for most AMA nominations in the country music category.  He is up for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album for Ripcord, and favorite song-“Blue Ain’t Your Color”.

Sam Hunt is in the mix as well with nominations in the country male artist and country song category for “Body Like a Back Road”

Of course, Garth Brooks is nominated for the all genre Tour of the Year category alongside Coldplay and U2.  Well deserved.  Dude has made a genius move by playing 4 or 5 shows at every city he hits up.  He makes more money, in a shorter amount of time!

The AMA’s will air live form Los Angeles, November 19th on ABC.

You can also vote for your favorite artist at VoteAMAs.com

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

My winner:  Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

My winner:  Miranda Lambert

 

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

My winner:  Old Dominion

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Jason Aldean -They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton – From A Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban – Ripcord

My winner:  Chris Stapleton

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG 

Sam Hunt -“Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi-“Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

My winner:  Keith Urban

