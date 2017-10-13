AMA’s: Country Music Nominees

Keith Urban takes the crown for most AMA nominations in the country music category. He is up for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album for Ripcord, and favorite song-“Blue Ain’t Your Color”.
Sam Hunt is in the mix as well with nominations in the country male artist and country song category for “Body Like a Back Road”
Of course, Garth Brooks is nominated for the all genre Tour of the Year category alongside Coldplay and U2. Well deserved. Dude has made a genius move by playing 4 or 5 shows at every city he hits up. He makes more money, in a shorter amount of time!
The AMA’s will air live form Los Angeles, November 19th on ABC.
You can also vote for your favorite artist at VoteAMAs.com
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
My winner: Keith Urban
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
My winner: Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
My winner: Old Dominion
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Jason Aldean -They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton – From A Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban – Ripcord
My winner: Chris Stapleton
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Sam Hunt -“Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi-“Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
My winner: Keith Urban
