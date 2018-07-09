American Idol Finalist Cover Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” By mudflap | Jul 9, 2018 @ 4:09 AM Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner do a great job at Lady Antebellum’s song need you now. 963KLLLJeff Megan & MudflapKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! Country Artist And Lubbock’s Own Josh Abbott Gets Married Garth Brooks: First Ever To Play at Notre Dame Stadium Little Girl Overcomes Challenges To Take First Steps Texas Tech’s Holt Earns Freshman All-America Award From D1 Baseball Red Raiders Selected for NACAC, CAC Championships