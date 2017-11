American Pickers, the TV show, is heading to Texas this winter and they are looking for large private collections for the guys to dig through all day long.

If your interested you can reach out to the staff at American Pickers by calling 1-855-653-7878 or emailing AmericanPickers@cineflix.com

FYI; No stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.