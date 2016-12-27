An Unforgettable 2016

There have been more celebrity deaths this year than any other year. Okay, so don’t fact check me on that because it may not be true, but it sure does seem like it. Some of the most iconic figures in the world have passed away this year, so it’s been a rough one. It started with David Bowie in January and ended with Carrie Fisher in December…so far.

I was talking to a good buddy of mine Sean Dillon and both of decided that some were shocking and some were expected but either way it feels very personal when a certain public figure dies. For me it was Merle Haggard. Never even shook the man’s hand in my life but, when he died it felt like it was someone I had known personally all of my life.

For some reason celebrity deaths usually come in groups of three and most recently it was George Michael and Carrie Fisher…who’s next?

Unforgettable Celebrity Deaths of 2016:

David Bowie – January 10th @ 69

Alan Rickman – January 14th @ 69

Glenn Frey – January 18th @ 67

Abe Vigoda – January 26th @ 94

Maurice White – February 3rd @ 74

Antonin Scalia – February 13th @ 79

Harper Lee – February 19th @ 89

George Kennedy – February 28th @ 91

Nancy Reagan – March 6th @ 94

George Martin – March 8th @ 90

Keith Emerson – March 11th @ 71

Frank Sinatra Jr – March 16th @ 72

Rob Ford – March 22nd @ 46

Joe Garagiola – March 23rd @ 90

Garry Shandling – March 24th @ 66

Patty Duke – March 29th @ 69

Merle Haggard – April 6th @ 79

Doris Roberts – April 17th @ 90

Joanie Chyna Laurer – April 20th @ 46

Prince – April 21st at 57

Guy Clark – May 17th @ 74

John Berry – May 19th @ 52

Alan Young – May 19th @ 96

Morley Safer – May 19th @ 84

Gordie Howe – June 10th @ 88

Henry McCullough – June 14th @ 72

Muhammad Ali – June 3rd at 74.

Garry Marshall – July 19th @ 81

Anton Yelchin – June 19th @ 27

Pat Summitt – June 28th @ 64

Kenny Baker – August 13th @ 81

John McLaughlin – August 16th @ 89

Gene Wilder – August 29th @ 83

Jose Fernandez – September 25th @ 24

Arnold Palmer – September 25th @ 87

Janet Reno – November 7th @ 78

Leonard Cohen – November 7th @ 82

Robert Vaughn – November 11th @83

Leon Russell – November 13th @74

Florence Henderson – November 24th @ 82

Gwen Ifill – November 24th @ 61

Fidel Castro – November 25th at 90.

Ron Glass – November 25th @ 71

Peter Vaughan – December 6th @93

Greg Lake – December 7th @ 69

John Glenn – December 8th @ 95

Alan Thicke – December 13th @ 69

Craig Sager – December 15th @ 65

Henry Heimlich – December 17th @ 96

Zsa Zsa Gabor – December 18th

George Michael – December 25th

Carrie Fisher – December 27th

There are only 5 days left in 2016 and like I said, celebrity deaths usually come in groups of three. I’m sure hoping it doesn’t happen but just prepare yourself for one more!