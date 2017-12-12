Anderson Nabs Second Freshman All-America Honor

Jack Anderson was named to USA Today’s Freshman All-America team on Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson garnered his second All-America honor in as many days Tuesday as he was recognized as one of the nation’s top freshmen by USA Today.

Anderson, who was honored on a similar Freshman All-America team compiled by ESPN on Monday, started all 12 games of his true freshman season at right guard where he helped the Red Raiders remain one of the nation’s top offenses.

The Frisco, Texas native is the first Red Raider to be named a Freshman All-American since both Davis Webb and Baker Mayfield garnered the accolade following the 2013 season. He joins current Indianapolis Colts standout Le’Raven Clark (2012) as the only Tech offensive linemen in school history to be recognized on a Freshman All-America team.

The Red Raiders featured one of the youngest offensive lines in the country this season as Anderson joined three sophomores in Madison Akamnonu, Travis Bruffy and Terence Steele and junior Paul Stawarz in the starting rotation. Despite the youth, Tech is currently averaging nearly a yard more per carry than the 2016 season.

In addition, Tech continues to rank among the nation’s top offensive leaders as the Red Raiders enter the Birmingham Bowl at No. 11 in the FBS for passing offense (326.8 yards per game) and 17th for total offense (468.4 yards per game). Tech is averaging at least 30 points per game for the 17th-consecutive season as well.

Anderson, a native of Frisco, Texas, was recognized regularly during his freshman season as a member of the weekly All-Big 12 team compiled by Pro Football Focus, which takes into account on-field performance grades into its awards. He was named to the website’s National Team of the Week on Oct. 17 following the West Virginia game.

Prior to arriving at Tech, Anderson was a standout at Frisco High School in the Dallas area where he was a second team All-American by MaxPreps and a consensus four-star recruit. He participated in the Under Armour All-America Game following his senior year and was also nominated for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as well.

The Red Raiders face USF at the Birmingham Bowl in only 11 days as kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on Dec. 23 from Legion Field in Birmingham. Television coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy

The post Anderson Nabs Second Freshman All-America Honor appeared first on Rock 101.1.