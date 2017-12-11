Anderson Named Freshman All-American by ESPN

Jack Anderson becomes first Red Raider to earn Freshman All-America honors since 2013

LUBBOCK, Texas – After starting all 12 games of his freshman season, Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson was named Monday morning to the Freshman All-America team compiled by ESPN.

Anderson, a native of Frisco, Texas, is the first Red Raider to be named a Freshman All-American since both Davis Webb and Baker Mayfield garnered the accolade following the 2013 season. He joins current Indianapolis Colts standout Le’Raven Clark (2012) as the only Tech offensive linemen in school history to be recognized on a Freshman All-America team.

Anderson, one of the highest-rated signees in school history, has boosted the Red Raiders from the his spot at right guard this season, especially in the running game where Tech is averaging nearly a yard more per carry than a year ago.

Backed by Anderson, the Red Raiders have continued to rank among the nation’s leaders in both passing offense and total offense this season as Tech enters the bowl season ranked 11th in the FBS for passing offense (326.8 yards per game) and 17th for total offense (468.4 yards per game).

Anderson was recognized regularly during his freshman season as a member of the weekly All-Big 12 team compiled by Pro Football Focus, which takes into account on-field performance grades into its awards. He was named to the website’s National Team of the Week on Oct. 17 following the West Virginia game.

Prior to arriving at Tech, Anderson was a standout at Frisco High School in the Dallas area where he was a second team All-American by MaxPreps and a consensus four-star recruit. He participated in the Under Armour All-America Game following his senior year and was also nominated for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as well.

Anderson will play in his first ever bowl in less than two weeks when Tech faces USF in the Birmingham Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on Dec. 23 with television coverage provided nationally on ESPN.

Matt Dowdy

The post Anderson Named Freshman All-American by ESPN appeared first on Rock 101.1.