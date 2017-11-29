Another One Bites the Dust

This morning we all learned that another man with great influence has bitten the dust. It was announced on the Today show this morning that Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC for sexual misconduct.

I actually knew about it before I even turned on the TV. I actually woke up to a headline alert on my phone about this. I was shocked, because Lauer has always come across as the squeaky clean golden boy.

Variety’s Matt Lauer story is up and it is horrifying https://t.co/klbHyzxfuR — Priyanka Aribindi (@priaribi) November 29, 2017

Initially, and I talked about this in my office with other female colleagues, it sounded like someone was upset. It sounded like there was an affair that went on and something happened, and suddenly Lauer’s dirty laundry is aired out for the world to see.

But as things are coming to light it seems that Lauer’s problem is deep seeded.

.@Variety posted its story on allegations against Matt Lauer, and hoo boyhttps://t.co/I2uugAQNE2 pic.twitter.com/7R544SMYH6 — Mark Berman (@markberman) November 29, 2017

I wonder how the @TODAYshow budget line-item disguised the costs of installing creepy Matt Lauer's under-the-desk secret door lock button…https://t.co/vcpjDaQdxk pic.twitter.com/h3iptlkCoU — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 29, 2017

What’s even crazier is that things are coming out now. According to Katie Couric, Lauer has an affinity for pinching women on the butt.

This was an interview that was conducted in 2012. While I know that the show that it was conducted on is all about the taboo, where was the outrage and the investigation back in 2012? It was no where to be found.

I will say that Matt Lauer has had a tendency to come across sanctimonious at times and it happened in an interview with Bill O’Reilly, when his sexual misconduct allegations came up. The point was made to me that karma has a way of giving you terrible pay back and people might wonder if this is Lauer’s comeuppance.

Does Lauer think it is a hit job? Does he think Megan Kelly who left Fox News for similar reasons and blowing the whistle? Or is Lauer really getting his just desserts? I don’t know. All I know is that was definitely a shocker that I am not sure he will be able to recover from.

But if we are being really honest Lauer can retire on what he makes.