Anyone Surprised? Smoke Is Bad For Us. Which Type Is Worse?

SHOCKING NEWS! Smoke is bad for us. But here is a question many Colorado business owners will not want answered. Which is worse? Tobacco, or pot? It’s interesting that marijuana legalization has happened in many states without a tremendous amount of research on the “which is worse”. issue. Are you ready for the answer? New research says that weed is worse. Much worse. Marijuana smoke is 3 times worse than cigarette smoke. So now what? Any guesses? Here’s mine. More and more states will continue to legalize marijuana, no matter the results, because it brings in SO MUCH MONEY. Same reason cigarettes are still legal. And now, some in Colorado are pushing to legalize “magic mushrooms”. Now that’s an escape many people don’t return from.

Here’s the full article about smoke vs. smoke research from U.S. News and World Report.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/study-marijuana-smoke-3-times-worse-for-you-than-tobacco-smoke/ar-BBKt40w?li=BBnba9O