Apple’s New Emojis On The Way!

Apple has unveiled several new emojis that will be available later this year, including a bearded man, breastfeeding mother, a woman wearing a headscarf, and people doing yoga. Animals and mythical creatures that will be available include zebras, zombies and elves. And people whose favorite topic of discussion is food will be be able to text each other using emojis for coconuts, sandwiches and steaks. Apple unveils new emoji, including breastfeeding mom – Jul. 17, 2017 : https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2017/07/apple-previews-new-emoji-coming-later-this-year/