A Seattle company named Real Networks has introduced the idea of facial recognition into school security. In fact, the company announced a few days ago that it would offer this program FREE to K-12 schools to help upgrade their security. The program is named “SAFR”, and it uses existing school security cameras and AI to recognize students, staff, and people visiting schools.

“We feel that’s going to enhance the security of schools but also lead to more convenience, a simple way of entering a school campus,” RealNetworks Chief Technology Officer Reza Rassool said.

There’s more information about this technology inside this link; https://www.khou.com/article/tech/facial-recognition-tech-in-schools-could-help-with-security-and-record-keeping/285-575095162

Hmmmm. Facial recognition on your kids. How do you feel about it? Is it an invasion of privacy on kids, teachers or anyone visiting the school? Or is it worth the sacrifice to keep kids safer inside schools? Please take our KGNC Instapoll to let us know, are you comfortable with facial recognition for school security?