As The World No Longer Churns

Sad. Sad. Soooooo sad! The world is no longer churning…..ice cream. It’s true. When is the last time you made or ate homemade ice cream? I honestly can’t remember. It’s too easy to grab at the store, and who has time to make homemade even with an electric maker? I have a theory though, that the world would be a much sweeter place if we ate more homemade ice cream. Think about it. How could we name call someone who handed us a bowl of homemade butterfinger ice cream (unless it tasted salty)? And let’s remove the electric maker from the picture and drag out grandma’s hand-cranked machine. Talk about a tool of cooperation, diplomacy and hard work as a team! Strong armed people hand to be talked into cranking, small children coerced into sitting on top for longer than 5 seconds, and then another strong armed person had to be willing to replace the person whose arm was about to fall off! Don’t you agree that the world would be a much better place with homemade ice cream? How long has it been since you made or ate homemade ice cream? That’s too long, and I personally plan to change it this summer. I can taste it now.