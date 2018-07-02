As The World No Longer Churns
By Kelli D'Angelo
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 11:32 AM

Sad. Sad. Soooooo sad!  The world is no longer churning…..ice cream.  It’s true.  When is the last time you made or ate homemade ice cream?  I honestly can’t remember.  It’s too easy to grab at the store, and who has time to make homemade even with an electric maker?  I have a theory though, that the world would be a much sweeter place if we ate more homemade ice cream.  Think about it.  How could we name call someone who handed us a bowl of homemade butterfinger ice cream (unless it tasted salty)?  And let’s remove the electric maker from the picture and drag out grandma’s hand-cranked machine.  Talk about a tool of cooperation, diplomacy and hard work as a team!  Strong armed people hand to be talked into cranking, small children coerced into sitting on top for longer than 5 seconds, and then another strong armed person had to be willing to replace the person whose arm was about to fall off!  Don’t you agree that the world would be a much better place with homemade ice cream?  How long has it been since you made or ate homemade ice cream?  That’s too long, and I personally plan to change it this summer.  I can taste it now.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Burger State Vs. Hot Dog State. Where Does Texas Fall? So I Talk To My Pecan Tree. Don’t You? Holy Moly! This Man WRITES And READS Upside Down! Do YOU Take ALL Your Vacation Days? Maybe You Should! What? 4 Hours Of Sleep Is Not Enough? What Do Dads REALLY Want For Father’s Day?
Comments