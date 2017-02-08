Austin Tops List of America’s 100 Best Places to Live

In our book Lubbock is always #1 but… What’s the very best place in America to live? Austin, Texas, writes U.S. News & World Report in its annual analysis, which incorporates such factors as jobs, quality of life and “net migration“–i.e., whether more people are moving to or leaving a given city. Below are the 10 best places to live in America; click on the second link for the top 100:Austin, TexasDenver, ColoradoSan Jose, CaliforniaWashington, D.C.Fayetteville, ArkansasSeattle, WashingtonRaleigh-Durham, North CarolinaBoston, MassachusettsDes Moines, IowaSalt Lake City, Utah

Austin tops list of 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

 

