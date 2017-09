In honor of the Lubbock fair I thought this was a cool story even thou it didn’t happen here.

Proud dad-to-be Matt Ostergaard wanted a grand gesture to not only “light up the sky” with his baby’s gender reveal for friends and family, but also to lift his fiancee’s spirits.

He arranged for the 187-foot-tall SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to illuminate pink for their baby announcement.

I told her I was going to light up the sky pink for her.

To read more about this story click here