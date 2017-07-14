Back The Badges : Supporting Our First Responders July 29th

It’s time to Back the Badges once again.

We invite you to join us for the Back the Badges First Responders Appreciation event in the South Plains Mall West Parking Lot Saturday July 29th from 9:30 A -4:00 P. Take an opportunity to come together as a community and thank our First Responders for the work they do for us.

Back the Badges Blood Drive:

Give the gift of life with your donation of blood during the Back the Badges Blood Drive taking place at United Blood Services July 24th – 30th.

Donate at United Blood Services 48th & University or at the following locations:

July 27th

South Plains Mall across from Bath & Body Works from Noon – 7:00 P.

July 28th

South Plains Mall across from Bath & Body Works from Noon – 7:00 P & by Women’s Dillards from Noon – 7:00 P.

July 29th

South Plains Mall across from Bath & Body Works from Noon – 7:00 P.

July 30th

South Plains Mall across from Bath & Body Works from Noon – 6:00 P