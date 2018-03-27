Bar Nun. Sister Jean’s Divine!

I have to admit that after my Texas Tech Red Raiders were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Elite 8, it would’ve been tempting to check out and pout……any other year. Not this year though. The divine madness continues at my house due to the heavenly smile of Sister Jean. My pity party is squashed, and I am playing the harp on the Loyola bandwagon. Of course, if Tech had stayed in and met Loyola in the Final Four, I would’ve been screaming my little heart out for the red and black. They didn’t. Loyola did, and Sister Jean is leading her team to the promised land of basketball this weekend. I am smitten by this 98 year old woman and her zest for life. She is sharp, quick witted and in my opinion, adorable. She also puts an angelic twist on a sport when the entire world of sports needs a taste of glory and purity instead of politics, and contracts and arrests.

Do I believe God roots for sports teams? No. Remember, I’m a Texas Tech fan. If the power of prayer could help the Red Raiders, we would’ve been 12-0 this last football season. However, I do believe God can use sports and some of it’s personalities for the greater good. Enter Sister Jean and for now, Wreck ’em Ramblers!

