A bartender became a hero to his patrons when he left the bar and saved a goat that had fallen into a river.

He was doing his job when someone burst through the doors and announced that a local goat fell into the river and couldn’t make her way back onto dry land.

The man ran across the street where he keeps a canoe in a garage and launched the canoe into the water.

He then pulled the goat into his canoe and saved the goat.