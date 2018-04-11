Batson Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Cameron Batson was recognized for achieving a 3.2 cumulative GPA throughout his Red Raider career

LUBBOCK, Texas – Cameron Batson became the latest Red Raider on Wednesday to join the prestigious Hampshire Honor Society, which recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions who maintain a cumulative 3.2 GPA throughout their college careers.

Batson was one of a record 1,251 student-athletes nationally who qualified for membership in the announcement by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF). This is the NFF’s 12th year of inducting student-athletes into the society.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:

Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2017.

Graduated student-athletes, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.

Achieved a 3.2 cumulative GPA throughout entire course of undergraduate study.

Met all NCAA or NAIA mandated progress toward degree requirements.

Batson wrapped a stellar career as a Red Raider this past season as he caught 59 passes for 487 yards and five touchdowns. He also served as Tech’s primary returner on punts and kickoffs, averaging 71.1 all-purpose yards per game en route to earning honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades by the conference coaches.

In addition to his success athletically, Batson was among the top student-athletes on campus in the classroom as he was a three-time selection to the Academic All-Big 12 first team. He was also a semifinalist this past season for the Campbell Award, which is presented by the NFF to the top scholar-athlete in the nation.

Batson most recently competed in Texas Tech’s annual Pro Day event in hopes of hearing his named called during the upcoming NFL Draft on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Television coverage will be provided all three days on NFL Network and ESPN.

