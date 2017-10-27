Because It’s Friday

Since it’s Friday I’m thinking that all things cute and fluffy need to be seen. So enjoy a couple of random videos, of the uncommon fluffy kind.

Baby hippos are adorable! But a pygmy hippo is even cuter! He’s so tiny.

I have wanted to cuddle a baby otter since I was a kid they just looked cuddle-able. Well, that was until my husband said otters and seas lions can be a rather stinky animal, which in the wild I can see. It however has done very little to assuage my desire to get up close to one of the super cute otter babies.

Full grown panda’s look snuggly and cuddly, so their offspring are just as adorable!

This baby polar bear gets me. This is exactly how I feel on Friday night after a long week and then get into my bed and look for that perfectly comfortable spot. I should try the front flip.

I had to do a raccoon video for my husband. When my husband was working in the metroplex, he found a baby raccoon all by its lonesome and decided to keep her for a brief period. Well, until she wanted to start mating, then she parted ways with him, but listening to him talk about Roxy Raccoon. It makes me smile and I think everyone deserves to smile on a Friday.