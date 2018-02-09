Below The Belt
By Kris Mason
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 5:16 PM

I’m not sure why I agreed to do this in the first place but I did.  Our Digital Director, Sean Dillon, has this awesome Nurf gun.  First of all, it is much more powerful than I anticipated.  Secondly, I trusted him.  He betrayed that trust.  Payback is a…..well you know the rest.  A storms a comin’ Sean Dillon!

Sean Dillon Responds:

 

