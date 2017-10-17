Bentley Honors Fallen With New Song

You’ve probably seen the trailer that is out for the movie Only the Brave. I honestly get teary eyed every time I see this trailer. But I have also sat through movies based on other real and tragic events, like the Boston marathon bombing.

13 Hours told the story of Bengahzi.

Deep Water Horizon which tells the story of the actual oil rig that was lost in the Gulf Coast back in April of 2010. What is sad is I don’t remember the oil rig or the lives that were lost from that prior to the movie, what I remembered is the social justice warriors crying about BP coming to justice for spilling oil… No mention on the loss of life at the time.

American Soldier which is the story of fellow Texan Chris Kyle, Lone Survivor tells the story of Marcus Luttrel and the men that he lost on a mission. One of whom is highly recognizable in the CrossFit community- Murphy. Ring any bells? There is a litany of others that I can’t think of off the top of my head, but these movies leave a mark, not just because of the story they tell, but the people the story is told about. When you think about what a everyday super hero might look like, for me, these are the type of people that come to mind.

Let’s go back to Murph. This WOD is one that is always done on Memorial Day with in the CrossFit community in honor of fallen Navy Lieutenant Micheal Murphy. If you watched Lone Survivor you should remember the opening of the movie where two soldiers are having a foot race, one of them being Murphy. In fact he had his favorite workout that he called “Body Armor”… here is how it works. For time you must complete a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another 1 mile run. You may either just use your body weight or you can complete Murph with a 20 pound weight vest or body armor. Engaging in this craziness is the CrossFit communities way of paying homage to a great man who’s life was cut short defending our freedoms. So when people say that they want to pay homage to someone I get it, that is exactly what Dierks Bently did with his latest single, Hold The Light.

Only The Brave is based on the Yarnell Hill Fire of 2013, where a 20 man crew went into fight a wildfire, but only one came out alive. This is where Joe Biden said at the memorial, “All men are created equal. But then, a few became fire fighters.” I have never been one to agree the former Vice President, but with this I will agree.

The Yarnell Hill fire was started on June 28th, by a lightening strike, and exacerbated by drought conditions and high winds. From lightening strike to containment on July 10 over 8,300 acres had burned, and the lives of 19 men in the Granite Mountain Hot Shots were taken.

If you want to see what Direks has to say about the movie, his single and his home state check it out here.